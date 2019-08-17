Driver flees scene after slamming car into back of SUV on Hwy. 400
An SUV that rolled over on Hwy. 400 early Saturday morning after being struck by another vehicle is shown.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, August 17, 2019 7:34AM EDT
A driver reportedly fled the scene following a high-speed collision on Highway 400 early Saturday morning.
It happened at around 1:30 a.m. near King Road.
Witnesses tell CP24 that a car was travelling at a high rate of speed when it hit the back of a blue SUV, causing it to rollover.
The car then left the scene without stopping.
The condition of the driver of the SUV is not known.
Police continue to investigate.