

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A driver reportedly fled the scene following a high-speed collision on Highway 400 early Saturday morning.

It happened at around 1:30 a.m. near King Road.

Witnesses tell CP24 that a car was travelling at a high rate of speed when it hit the back of a blue SUV, causing it to rollover.

The car then left the scene without stopping.

The condition of the driver of the SUV is not known.

Police continue to investigate.