Driver pronounced dead after vehicle slams into pole in Rosedale
Published Friday, September 1, 2023 9:10AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 1, 2023 10:54AM EDT
A driver has been pronounced deceased after slamming into a pole in Rosedale.
Police say the collision occurred just after 7:15 a.m. near the intersection of Rose Park Drive and Mount Pleasant Road.
The driver was taken to hospital by medics and pronounced deceased at the hospital. Police have attributed the crash to a medical incident.
Any witnesses of the crash are asked to contact Toronto police.