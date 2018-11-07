

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Marco Muzzo, who was convicted in a drunk driving crash in Vaughan that left three children and their grandfather dead, has been denied both day parole and full parole.

The Parole Board of Canada made the decision at a hearing held on Wednesday morning in Gravenhurst, Ont. Muzzo would have been eligible for day parole on Friday and full parole in May, according to Correctional Service Canada.

Muzzo stood in front of the board and said he was incredibly sorry for the September 2015 crash that left nine-year-old Daniel Neville-Lake, five-year-old Harrison Neville-Lake, two-year-old Milly Neville-Lake, and 65-year-old Gary Neville dead.

The children’s grandmother and great-grandmother were also seriously injured as Muzzo sped through a stop sign in his Jeep Cherokee and smashed into the family’s minivan.

Muzzo was on his way home from the Toronto airport at the time after returning from Miami, where he celebrated his bachelor party.

According to an agreed statement of facts read in court, a police officer, who was called to the scene, said Muzzo had glossy eyes, smelled of alcohol and had urinated himself.

A toxicologist discovered that Muzzo was about three times over the legal limit of alcohol consumption while behind the wheel.

At the hearing, Muzzo said he will never drink again. The 32-year-old added that his remorse feels like a life sentence he has put on himself.

“I should have known better but I took a chance,” he said while wiping tears away from his eyes at one point. “I felt fine but there was that slight grogginess.”

He said he still remembers the screams from the scene of the deadly crash.

“It’s something I can’t forget.”

Muzzo was sentenced back in March 2016 to 10 years behind bars after pleading guilty to four counts of impaired driving causing death and two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Speaking at the hearing on Wednesday, the children’s mother said his “claims of remorse ring hollow.”

“I don’t and won’t get a chance of parole from the life sentence of misery and despair,” Jennifer Neville-Lake said. “The house is quiet, I only hear myself breathe and the heartache I live with every day.”

Jennifer Neville-Lake is expected to address the media after the decision was made.

Muzzo has six months to appeal the decision made on Wednesday and he will be eligible to reapply in one year.