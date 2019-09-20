

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating after a dump truck crashed into multiple cars and a building in Caledon on Friday morning.

It appears the dump truck was heading northbound when the driver took out a stop light, veered into the southbound lanes, struck multiple cars, and eventually crashed into a building in the area.

The driver of the dump truck was extricated from the vehicle by firefighters and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Some of the occupants of the other vehicles were taken to hospital as well.

Officers are also investigating a secondary crash that occurred north of the first collision.

It is unclear how many people were injured in that crash.