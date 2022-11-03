Ten people are facing more than 30 charges in connection with an ongoing investigation into purchasing sexual services from minors in Durham Region.

The latest arrests happened between April and September 2022. The charges laid include obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18, luring a child for the purpose of obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18, and invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said one “incident of note” involved an individual who allegedly communicated with an undercover police operator for a five-month period.

“Through the course of their communications, the individual arranged to meet in the Durham Region with the officer for the purpose of purchasing sexual services,” police said in a Nov. 3 news release.

“The individual traveled approximately four hours across the province to facilitate this meeting where they were arrested by police.”

Anyone with information about this incident or other incidents should contact Det. Const. Eric Heron, of DRPS’s Human Trafficking Unit, at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5600, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.

Durham police are also urging anyone who may be involved in a similar situation or anyone who may know someone involved in one to come forward.