Eight more deaths linked to COVID-19 have now been reported at a Scarborough long-term care home, Toronto health officials confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto’s medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, said a total of 16 residents of Seven Oaks long-term care home, located near Neilson and Ellesmere roads, have died due to the virus

Of those deaths, eight fatalities were previously reported earlier this month. De Villa says four other deaths are still under investigation.

As of Wednesday morning, de Villa said there are 45 confirmed cases and 56 probable cases at the facility, where there are a total of 249 residents.

Additionally, there are 13 staff members who have tested positive for the virus.

“Unfortunately, we anticipate that there may be additional deaths amongst those residents who have become ill with COVID-19 over the past few weeks,” de Villa said.

However, she said they are starting to see a positive effect of the measured that have been put in place at the home as rate of new infections is starting to slow down.

"It is important to note that COVID-19 has an incubation period of up to 14 days, so there is always a delay between when you implement control measures and when you actually start to see the impact of those measures," de Villa says.

The city has a total of 49 COVID-19 deaths as of Wednesday and a total of 1,570 cases.

As of Tuesday, Ontario is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 58 long-term care homes across the province.