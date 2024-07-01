Toronto police are looking for a stolen vehicle in connection with at least eight separate shootings in the city over the weekend.

Police said that no injuries were reported at any scene, but several vehicles and residences or work locations were struck multiple times, all of which are connected to the city’s tow truck industry.

The shootings started at 2 a.m. Saturday and spanned 41 and 42 Division in Scarborough, with the last firearm discharge taking place at 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said the same suspect vehicle, a stolen dark-coloured, newer model, four-door Honda CRV, was involved in all eight shootings and a rear passenger is believed to have discharged a firearm “multiple times” at the victims’ addresses.

It’s unclear how many suspects were in the vehicle at the time of the shootings.

No people were struck, police said.

“Police are appealing to the public for any information about the suspects or vehicle. If you see the vehicle, do not approach, and call 911,” police said in a release published Monday. “Police are asking people involved in the tow truck industry to be vigilant and to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.”

The news comes just days after Toronto police announced the launch of a new Tow Truck Task Force to deal with what officials described as “concerning trends” in the industry.

At a news conference Thursday, police said since the start of the year, the city has seen 24 tow truck-related shootings or discharges, representing 12 per cent of the gun incidents city-wide so far this year.

READ MORE: Toronto police say gunfire incidents up 74 per cent from last year as they launch tow truck task force

"Over the past six months Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area have seen increased criminal activity surrounding a small segment of tow truck industry," Staff Supt. Joe Matthews said at the time. "This includes shootings and firearms discharges, arsons and mischiefs targeting tow truck companies, their vehicles and their drivers."

Matthews said the task force will lead a "proactive preventative response” and share intelligence with other services across the GTA to combat the problem.

With files from Joshua Freeman