An 84-year-old man has died in hospital after being hit by a commercial truck in Bolton Wednesday evening.

The elderly man was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a truck towing a trailer near King Vaughan Road and Albion Vaughan Road around 5:30 p.m, police said.

The Caledon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment is attending the scene.

Officers said the area will be closed for several hours as they investigate.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

The OPP said the truck driver has not been arrested.