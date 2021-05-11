Endangered tiger cub dies at Toronto Zoo a week after birth
The Toronto Zoo has announced one of three Amur tiger cubs born April 30 has died. (Source: The Toronto Zoo)
The Canadian Press
TORONTO - The Toronto Zoo says an endangered tiger cub born just over a week ago has died after experiencing serious health issues.
The zoo says in a Facebook post that the Amur tiger cub, one of three born on April 30, was euthanized Sunday evening.
It says the decision was made after the cub's health deteriorated despite days of critical care by veterinarians.
The zoo says the male cub started looking lethargic last Friday, and tests eventually showed it had severe liver damage and life-threatening electrolyte imbalances.
The organization says an autopsy has since confirmed the liver damage and indicated the cub was not properly digesting milk.
It says the two other cubs appear to be doing well and continue to be monitored by zoo staff