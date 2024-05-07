Suspect wanted for allegedly shooting and robbing woman in Brampton
Published Tuesday, May 7, 2024 3:33PM EDT
Peel police are searching for a 25-year-old man who allegedly shot and robbed a woman at a hotel in Brampton earlier this year.
On Jan. 25, around 2:15 a.m., officers received a call for a shooting on Nexus Avenue, near Ebenezer and The Gore roads.
According to police, a woman and a man became involved in a violent interaction, which resulted in her being shot and robbed.
The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a trauma centre.
Police said the suspect fled the scene. On Tuesday, the suspect was identified as Brampton resident Niyo Tyrese Hill.
He is wanted for assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, robbery with a firearm, discharge of firearm with intent, unauthorized possession of a firearm, breach of probation and two counts of possession of a weapon contrary to order.
Police said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him should call 9-1-1 and not approach him.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts can also contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.