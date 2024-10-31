MTV Canada to go off air by end of year, Bell Media confirms

MTV Live takes to the stage during the opening night of MTV Live on Tuesday, March. 21, 2006 in Toronto, Ont. (CP PHOTO/Nathan Denette)

TORONTO — Bell Media is pulling the plug on MTV Canada, marking the end of the channel's run after years of delivering pop culture, reality TV and music content to viewers.

The channel will go off the air on Dec. 31, a Bell spokesperson confirmed, citing "changing audiences" on specialty TV as the reason.

Original Canadian content will not be affected by the change, says the media giant.

MTV Canada launched in 2006 as a specialty channel under the CTV network, offering Canadians a localized version of the MTV brand.

In addition to airing reality TV programs such as "The Hills" and "Teen Mom," it featured the flagship program "MTV Live," which launched the career of host Dan Levy, who went on to co-create Emmy-winning comedy "Schitt's Creek."

In recent years, MTV Canada moved away from hosted programs and focused on airing American reality shows such as "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" and "Floribama Shore."

Bell Media says fans of unscripted and reality programming can enjoy such shows on their streaming service Crave and on CTV's website.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2024.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press