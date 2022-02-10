A high school in Etobicoke is investigating after anti-Black graffiti was discovered in three of the school’s bathrooms.

On Wednesday, the principal at the Etobicoke School of the Arts issued a memo to students and families about anti-Black graffiti found in three separate bathrooms on the first and second floors of the school.

“These are upsetting and unacceptable incidents that are harmful to students, staff, and families, especially in the Black community,” Principal Grant Fawthrop wrote in the letter obtained by CP24.

“We take issues like this, which make any member of our community feel unsafe or unwelcome, very seriously,” he added.

Fawthrop wrote that the school had covered up the graffiti and planned to remove it Wednesday evening.

He added that Toronto police have been contacted and are investigating the incidents.

CP24 has reached out to police for a comment.

The anti-Black graffiti was discovered as the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) is celebrating African Heritage Month, which recognizes the achievements and contributions of peoples of African descent to Canada and the world.

Two other TDSB schools have made headlines this week for derogatory and racist incidents.

On Tuesday, a North York middle school reported two separate antisemitic incidents, where students constructed a swastika out of construction paper, and performed the Nazi salute in front of a Jewish student.

At another TDSB middle school, a teacher was put on home assignment after allegedly comparing COVID-19 vaccine mandates to the yellow star of David that Jews were forced to wear as identifiers during the Holocaust.