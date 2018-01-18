

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The ex-boyfriend of a 29-year-old woman found dead in a parking garage in Hamilton on Wednesday has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police previously said 29-year-old Holly Hamilton was last seen on Jan. 14 in the area of Barton Street and Fairfield Avenue and was reported missing the following day.

At the time, police said Hamilton had never gone missing before and her disappearance was “out of character.”

The Hamilton Police Service’s homicide unit subsequently took over the investigation and on Wednesday, investigators confirmed that Hamilton’s body had been discovered in an underground parking garage on Barlake Avenue.

The cause of death has not yet been released but on Thursday, Hamilton’s ex-boyfriend Justin Dumpfrey was charged in her murder.

Before Hamilton’s body was found, police said they were looking to speak to the ex-boyfriend, who was not officially deemed to be a suspect at the time.

Police vehicles were seen outside Dumpfrey’s residence on Thursday morning.

He briefly appeared in a Hamilton courtroom on Thursday morning, where a second-degree murder charge was formally laid.

The judge also ordered that Dumpfrey refrain from contacting a number of people, including multiple members of Hamilton’s family.

He has been remanded into custody until his next court appearance on Jan. 24.