

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory will make an announcement this morning related to the work the city is doing to help restaurant and bars expand and add patios once the province permits them to reopen.

Tory told CP24 last month that he had asked staff to provide him with a list of possible locations where patios could be expanded into the street so that patrons can properly physically distance once dine-in service is allowed to resume.

“I think not only could it provide us with a source of more enjoyment this summer after all we have been through this winter and spring but also I think that it could be a lifeline for some of the restaurants, especially in light of the fact that they will probably be required to have tables further apart inside and outside,” he said at the time.

Hamilton city council has already approved a motion directing staff to work with local BIAs on identifying areas that could be transformed into “outdoor dining districts” and in Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti has said that he is looking into enacting a temporary bylaw that would eliminate a cap on the number of patio seats a restaurant can have.

Speaking with CP24 last month, Tory said that he was confident that city “can sweep away some of the red tape” and allow for expanded patios “as a way of making the city friendly for everybody,” including those in the restaurant industry.

“Helping our restaurant industry survive and reopen is an important role the city government can play," he said.

Restaurants and bars have been limited to takeout-service only since late March, though Premier Doug Ford said on Wednesday that officials were considering the possibility of allowing dine-in service on patios as part of a “regional reopening” strategy.

Such an approach, however, would mean that harder-hit areas like the GTA may have to wait a little longer for the reopening of patios.

Tory's announcement is scheduled for 10 a.m.