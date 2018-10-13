

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are investigating a fail-to-remain collision in the city’s Leslieville neighbourhood.

The two-vehicle collision occurred on Queen Street at Carlaw Avenue at around 4:20 a.m.

As a result of the collision, a hydro pole sustained some damage.

One patient was also assessed on scene by paramedics but refused transport.

Police say that one of the two vehicles fled the scene in the wake of the collision, though no description has been released at this point.