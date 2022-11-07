Toronto police have identified a man who was fatally stabbed in North York Sunday evening.

It happened near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West at approximately 6:45 p.m.

Police said they located a man with a stab wound at the scene. The victim was rushed to hospital with serious injuries where he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing remain unclear at this time.

He has been identified by police as Junior Douglas, 41, of Toronto.

Investigators have also not released any suspect information.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.

With files from CP24's Jordan Fleguel.