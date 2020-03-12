

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Major North American indexes continued to plunge Thursday after as news of large-scale cancellations failed to ease investors' concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P/ TSX composite index plummeted 1,761.64 points, or 12.34 per cent, to 12,508.45 with every sector in the red.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 2,352.60 points, or 9.99 per cent, to 21,200.62. The S&P 500 index shed 260.74 points, or 9.51 per cent, to 2,480.64, while the Nasdaq composite fell by 750.25 points, or 9.43 per cent, to 7,201.80.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.36 cents US compared with an average of 72.75 cents US on Wednesday.

The April crude contract fell US$1.48 to US$31.50 per barrel and the April natural gas contract shed 3.7 cents to US$1.841 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract declined by US$52.00 to US$1,590.30 an ounce and the May copper contract dropped by nearly 3 cents to roughly US$2.47 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2020.