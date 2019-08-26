

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The federal government says it will give Ontario $54 million over the next three years to combat illegal guns and gangs.

Crime Reduction Minister Bill Blair made the announcement today at Peel Regional Police headquarters in Mississauga, Ont.

The province says it will use the money to dedicate prosecutors to an “intensive firearms bail team” based in Peel Region, west of Toronto.

The cash will also be used to establish a guns and gangs fund in the Greater Toronto Area and the Greater Golden Horseshoe region for a number of policing projects.

A new guns and gangs team, made up of four assistant Crown attorneys working with Ottawa police, will also be established in Eastern Ontario.

The province says the funding will also help support victims of human trafficking.