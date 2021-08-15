

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The leaders of Canada's federal parties are set to face off in televised debates next month.

The French-language debate will take place Sept. 8 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. eastern time and will be moderated by Patrice Roy from Radio-Canada.

The English-language debate will happen Sept. 9 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. eastern time and be moderated by Shachi Kurl, president of the Angus Reid Institute.

The Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que., will be the venue for both debates, which are being produced by a coalition of media organizations.

The Leaders' Debates Commission said in June that to be invited to participate, a political party must meet at least one of three requirements, including being represented in the House of Commons by someone initially elected under the party banner.

The others are that a party's candidates had to receive at least four per cent of the number of valid votes cast in the 2019 election, or have public opinion polls show it has at least four per cent of national support five days after the election date is called.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2021.