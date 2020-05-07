

The Canadian Press





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will send the provinces and territories $4 billion to increase the wages of essential workers in the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says the details are still to be finalized with some provinces, which will be expected to add their own money to the program as well.

But Trudeau says all the country's first ministers agree that front-line workers who are risking their health and make minimum wage deserve a raise.

It will be up to each province to decide which workers count as “essential” and will get a top-up.