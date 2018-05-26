Female driver killed in head-on collision in Norfolk County
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Dave Chidley / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 26, 2018 7:41AM EDT
NORFOLK, Ont. -- Norfolk County, Ont., OPP are investigating a fatal collision that happened Friday night on McDowell Road East.
Investigators say the female driver a vehicle that veered into the path of an oncoming car was pronounced dead at the scene.
They say a teenage male who was a passenger in the vehicle was airlifted to a hospital in Hamilton with serious but non life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle involved was also treated for non life-threatening injuries.
The identity of the deceased was being withheld pending notification of her next of kin.