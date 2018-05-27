

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two people were taken to hospital this morning after a collision in Scarborough’s Eglinton East neighbourhood.

The two-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 12:30 a.m. near Eglinton Avenue and McCowan Road.

Police say one of the vehicles involved in the collision struck a pole in the area and the vehicle caught fire.

Paramedics told CP24 that two people were taken to hospital. One person suffered minor injuries while the second was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police confirmed that the female driver of one of the vehicles was among the injured and has also been charged with impaired driving.