Female faces impaired driving charge after crash in Eglinton East
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, May 27, 2018 6:24AM EDT
Two people were taken to hospital this morning after a collision in Scarborough’s Eglinton East neighbourhood.
The two-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 12:30 a.m. near Eglinton Avenue and McCowan Road.
Police say one of the vehicles involved in the collision struck a pole in the area and the vehicle caught fire.
Paramedics told CP24 that two people were taken to hospital. One person suffered minor injuries while the second was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
Police confirmed that the female driver of one of the vehicles was among the injured and has also been charged with impaired driving.