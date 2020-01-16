Female pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle in North York
A Toronto paramedic's uniform is shown.
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Thursday, January 16, 2020 3:05PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 16, 2020 3:06PM EST
A woman in her 30s was critically injured after she struck by a vehicle at a parking lot in North York.
It happened in the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Keele Street just before 1 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located three pedestrians who were injured in the collision.
One of the pedestrians was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
The two other pedestrians, another woman in her 30s and a 17-month-old child, who was in a stroller at the time of the collision, were assessed by paramedics on scene and were released.
The driver of the vehicle, a woman in her 70s, remained on the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Services or Crime Stoppers.