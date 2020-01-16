

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A woman in her 30s was critically injured after she struck by a vehicle at a parking lot in North York.

It happened in the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Keele Street just before 1 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located three pedestrians who were injured in the collision.

One of the pedestrians was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The two other pedestrians, another woman in her 30s and a 17-month-old child, who was in a stroller at the time of the collision, were assessed by paramedics on scene and were released.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman in her 70s, remained on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Services or Crime Stoppers.