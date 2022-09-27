Female seriously injured after being struck by vehicle downtown
Toronto police cruisers are seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Tuesday, September 27, 2022 8:45AM EDT
A female is in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Toronto Tuesday morning.
Toronto police responded to reports of a collision in the area of University Avenue and Richmond Street West, at around 8 a.m.
A female pedestrian was located with serious injuries and transported to a trauma centre, Toronto paramedics said.
Police said the driver remained at the scene.
This is a developing news story.