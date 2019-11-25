Female stabbed by sister inside ride-sharing vehicle: Toronto police
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, November 25, 2019 5:19AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 25, 2019 8:24AM EST
A female was taken to a trauma centre for treatment after she was stabbed by a relative inside a ride-sharing vehicle overnight, Toronto police say.
According to investigators, a female arrived at 23 Division, located near Finch and Kipling avenues, early this morning suffering from stab wounds.
Police say the victim was fighting with her sister inside a ride-sharing vehicle when was she was stabbed.
She arrived at the police station in that same vehicle and her sister took off.
The victim was later transported to a trauma centre to be treated for serious injuries.
She is expected to be released from the hospital at some point today.