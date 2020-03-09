

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A female student was taken to hospital after being stabbed at a high school in the Bathurst Manor area on Monday.

It happened at William Lyon Mackenzie Collegiate Institute, in the area of Wilson Heights Boulevard and Sheppard Avenue West, shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Toronto police said the stabbing occurred at the school, but would not say exactly where.

One patient was transported to hospital with minor injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

A male youth has been taken into custody in connection with the incident, police said.

Police said there is no public safety concern.