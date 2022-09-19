Female victim dead after Mississauga stabbing
Published Monday, September 19, 2022 7:02PM EDT
A female victim has been pronounced dead and a man is in custody following a stabbing in Mississauga.
Peel Regional Police said officers were called to the area of Mavis and Brittania roads at around 6 p.m. after receiving reports that a male and female were injured.
A female victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, while a male suspect is in custody and is being transported to hospital to be treated for unspecified injuries.
No other details have been released so far.
