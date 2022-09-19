A female victim has been pronounced dead and one person is in custody after police were called to a stabbing inside a busy Canadian Tire store in Mississauga Monday evening.

Peel Regional Police said officers were called to a retail store near Mavis and Brittania roads at around 6 p.m. after receiving multiple reports that a male and female were injured in a stabbing.

“Police arrived and located a female inside with obvious signs of trauma,” Const. Philip Yake told reporters outside the store. “Unfortunately, she was pronounced deceased on scene. Police also located a male suffering from a minor injury as well. He was placed in police custody and transported to a local hospital for medical care.”

Yake would not comment on the relationship between the two parties or on a possible motive. However he said police believe the fatal stabbing to be an “isolated incident” and that there is no ongoing concern for public safety.

“I can't release any of the information about the parties involved because the investigation is still in its infancy,” Yake said.

Patrons could be seen standing outside the store Monday evening, visibly shaken. Yellow police tape could also be seen cordoning off a section of the parking lot outside the store.

Yake said there were likely many patrons inside the store when the fatal stabbing occurred.

“We received a lot of calls on it so it was probably pretty busy,” he said.

Homicide investigators with Peel police have now taken over the case.

No other details have been released so far.