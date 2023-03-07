A fifth suspect has been arrested following the alleged 2021 assault of Elnaz Hajtamiri, who police say was kidnapped weeks later.

Hajtamiri was assaulted with a frying pan in an underground parking lot in Richmond Hill, Ont. more than a year ago on Dec. 20, according to police.

She suffered a head injury and required roughly 40 stitches to her forehead following the alleged attack.

Less than a month later, police said, Hajtamiri was kidnapped from a Wasaga Beach, Ont. home and loaded into a white Lexus SUV by three men dressed in fake police gear and hasn’t been seen since.

Earlier this year, police offered up a $100,000 reward for anyone with information about her location.

Hajtamiri’s ex-boyfriend, Mohamad Lilo, was charged with abduction following her 2022 disappearance, but police are still looking for three more suspects, who they released new surveillance images of last month.

Lilo was also charged with attempted murder and attempted abduction following the Dec. 20 attack. Two other suspects, identified by police as Riyasat Singh and Harshdeep Binner, were also arrested in connection with the incident.

On Feb. 24, police announced that Harshpreet Sekhon was arrested as the fourth suspect wanted in the 2021 assault.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said that Delta, B.C. resident Akash Rana was identified as the fifth suspect linked to the attack. He’s been charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Speaking to reporters in January, members of the Ontario Provincial Police said that investigators are unsure of Hajtamiri's current condition.

Det. Insp. Martin Graham said at the time that the OPP and Hajtamiri’s family were “desperate” for answers and hoped the $100,000 reward can lead to tips about her whereabouts.