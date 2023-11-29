Fire at Scarborough high-rise sends 1 person to hospital
A Toronto Fire truck is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Wednesday, November 29, 2023 5:21AM EST
One person was transported to hospital on Tuesday night following a fire at a high-rise building in Scarborough.
It happened at an apartment building at 100 Echo Point, near Finch and Warden avenues, at around 11:30 p.m.
Toronto Fire said the blaze was discovered in a unit on the 23rd floor and was quickly extinguished.
One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.