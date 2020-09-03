Crews are responding to a large, two-alarm industrial fire in Scarborough.

The fire broke out shortly before 2 p.m. on Passmore Avenue near Middlefield Road. Images from Chopper 24 showed flames and thick, black smoke coming from the rooftop of a building described as a processing facility.

Viewer images sent to CP24 showed thick smoke from several kilometres around.

Toronto Fire Services told CP24 that they are dealing with a “very fluid situation“ at the scene.

The fire started on the roof and prompted the evacuation of the building, Toronto Fire said.

No injuries have been reported.

There are some road closures in effect as crews battle the flames.