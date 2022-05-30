No injuries have been reported after a three-alarm fire tore through a home and spread to adjoining homes in Toronto's west end Monday evening.

The fire broke out around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Emerson Avenue and Dupont Street.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find black smoke pouring out of one home, which was eventually engulfed in flames.

A woman who lives at the home next door said she was cooking dinner when someone pounded on her door and told her that she and her kids needed to get out of the house.

“My girls were doing homework in the room. Someone started banging on my door and ringing my doorbell like crazy. I yelled at one of my girls to answer the door. She answered the door and all I heard was someone say ‘get out - there's a fire.’”

The woman, who did not wish to be identified, said the home that went up in flames had been vacant while a new owner was doing renovations.

She said she grabbed her kids and dogs and ran from the home.

“We've been standing here watching our house burn away,” she said.

She added she’s been told the “whole roof in the back half of my house is all gone.”

No injuries have been reported so far.

The fire appears to have started on the third level where a floor was being laid, but the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said the conditions for firefighters have been challenging, with a special weather statement in effect due to high temperatures in the city.

“An extremely challenging day for our @Toronto_Fire crews,” Pegg said in a tweet. “Dealing with 3 significant fires concurrently - one 3rd alarm fire on Emerson plus two 2nd alarm fires - Halsey Ave and Gerrard St East - even more challenging for our crews to work safely in high outdoor temperatures.”