Two people have been transported to hospital following a reported explosion at a commercial property in Mississauga this morning.

It happened at a business on Anson Drive, near Torbram and Derry roads.

Peel paramedics said four people were assessed at the scene and two were taken to hospital, including one victim who was sent to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say the two people reportedly suffered burns to their head and body.

Paramedics and police are on scene and crews have extinguished a fire in the main warehouse, Mississauga Fire said.

More to come...