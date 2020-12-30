First 50,000 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine being transferred to Ontario today
FILE - In this Monday, July 27, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a shot as a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway in Binghamton, N.Y.. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 30, 2020 5:13AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 30, 2020 9:29AM EST
Some 50,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are being transferred to Ontario's care today.
Retired Gen. Rick Hillier, who is leading the province's COVID-19 vaccination program, says the drug will be distributed to long-term care and retirement homes.
He says immunizations are slated to start there within days of the delivery.
Hillier said Tuesday that more than half of Ontarians -- about 8.5 million -- should receive the vaccine by the end of July.
Another vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech is already being administered to health-care workers, but its storage requirements limit where that can be done.
Ontario's associate chief medical officer of health is expected to discuss the province's framework for vaccine distribution at a news conference this afternoon.