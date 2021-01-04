The first five health-care workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario will get their second doses this morning.

Personal support worker Anita Quidangen and four of her colleagues at the The Rekai Centre on Sherbourne Street became the first people in the province to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine back on Dec. 14.

Since then the province has administered more than 37,000 first doses of the vaccine but today will mark the first time that it administers second doses to Ontarians.

The vaccinations, which are scheduled to take place at 11:30 a.m. at the University of Heath Network’s Michener Institute of Education, come as the Ford government continues to face criticism for the slow pace of its vaccine rollout.

Over the weekend biostatician Ryan Imgrund told CTV News Toronto that the government is sitting on 146,000 doses of the vaccine and is now dead last among Canadian provinces on a per capita basis when it comes to administering the doses, something that he said was “unacceptable.”

“Of course it has to pick up, of course it has to be improved and of course the priority group needs to be those who live and work in long-term care but I think the real test will be the first couple of weeks of January and can we truly protect those who are the most vulnerable?” infectious disease specialist Dr. Issac Bogoch, who sits on Ontario’s vaccine task force, told CP24 on Monday morning. “There really needs to be a provincewide blitz into long-term care facilities and retirement homes to really protect the most vulnerable of the vulnerable.”

According to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has an efficacy of 52 per cent after the first dose but that goes up to 95 per cent seven days after the administration of the second dose.