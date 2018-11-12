

The Canadian Press





WINDSOR, Ont. -- Police in Windsor, Ont., say five people died of drug overdoses in a 24-hour span over the weekend.

They say they suspect the overdoses were related to fentanyl.

Acting Staff Sgt. Douglas Cowper says the calls came in on Friday night through Saturday morning.

He says overdoses aren't uncommon in Windsor, but often they aren't fatal.

Cowper says it's highly unusual to have so many deaths in a single day in the region.

Data from Public Health Ontario shows that 1,261 people died from an opioid overdose in Ontario last year, compared to 867 who died in 2016.