Five people taken to hospital for overdoses at Ottawa electronic music festival
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 24, 2018 9:44AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 24, 2018 10:11AM EDT
OTTAWA - Paramedics say five people were taken to hospital with apparent drug overdoses on the first day of Escapade, an electronic dance music festival in Ottawa.
The Ottawa Paramedic Service says one of the patients was in critical condition and another was in serious condition on Saturday.
Paramedics say both of those overdoses were due to GHB, also known as liquid ecstasy.
They say the other three overdoses were minor.
According to Escapade organizers, illicit substances and drugs are not allowed at the festival site.
Headliners at this year's two-day event include Alesso, Zedd and Kaskade.