OTTAWA - Paramedics say five people were taken to hospital with apparent drug overdoses on the first day of Escapade, an electronic dance music festival in Ottawa.

The Ottawa Paramedic Service says one of the patients was in critical condition and another was in serious condition on Saturday.

Paramedics say both of those overdoses were due to GHB, also known as liquid ecstasy.

They say the other three overdoses were minor.

According to Escapade organizers, illicit substances and drugs are not allowed at the festival site.

Headliners at this year's two-day event include Alesso, Zedd and Kaskade.