

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A man believed to be in his 20s has been taken to hospital following a shooting in Flemingdon Park on Monday night.

The incident took place in the area of Deauville Lane and St Dennis Drive at around 10 p.m.

Officers said the male victim is suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the lower body.

No suspect descriptions have been released in connection with this investigation.

Roads have been blocked off in the area.