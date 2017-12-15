

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The police officer convicted of attempted murder in the shooting of Sammy Yatim is due in court today for an appearance related to an alleged bail breach last month.

Const. James Forcillo has been in custody since being arrested on Nov. 15 for allegedly being found at a residence other than the one that he was required to reside at under the conditions of his bail.

At the time of the alleged breach, Forcillo was awaiting a court hearing, where he was planning to ask a judge to alter his bail conditions so he would be permitted to reside with his fiancée.

His bail, however, was revoked in the wake of the breach and he began serving his six-year prison sentence.

Forcillo was previously released on bail pending appeal but was under strict bail conditions that required him to reside with his now ex-wife at their home in Vaughan at all times, except for medical emergencies, court appearances, and other select circumstances.

He is scheduled to appear in court at Finch Avenues West at 10 a.m. to face a charge of breaching bail.