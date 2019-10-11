

The Canadian Press





An Ontario court has found that Premier Doug Ford's government broke the law when it scrapped the province's cap-and-trade system.

Two of three judges on a divisional court panel said the government violated provincial laws when it failed to consult the public on a regulation ending Ontario's cap-and-trade program last year.

But the court said the government did not need to bring the cap-and-trade system back.

Quebec and the U.S. state of California still participate in a bilateral cap-and-trade emissions system.