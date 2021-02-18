Ford government extends all emergency orders under the Reopening Ontario Act until March 21
Ontario Premier Doug Ford walks past an open door as he arrives for the daily briefing in Toronto on Monday, February 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Published Thursday, February 18, 2021 2:58PM EST
The Ontario government has extended all emergency orders under the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA) for at least another month.
The government made the announcement on Thursday afternoon through a statement posted to their website.
The emergency orders, which were set to expire on Feb. 19, have been extended until March 21.
Orders under the ROA include the province's ability to implement rules on public gatherings, business closures and managing outbreaks in hospitals or long-term care homes.
The extension of the emergency orders does not change the length of how long a region is placed in lockdown.
The ROA must be extended every 30 days and the government must notify the public which orders have been extended.
The full list of orders being extended by the Ontario government can be found here.