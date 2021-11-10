

The Canadian Press





Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will meet its promise to cut gas prices by 5.7 cents before the next budget.

The economic statement released last week by his Progressive Conservative government did not mention the cut that Ford promised in his 2018 election campaign.

But the premier said Wednesday that he would commit to making the cut to the provincial fuel tax before the budget - set to be delivered next year before March 31.

He also called on the federal government to match his government's pledge and said if that happens, he'll cut the tax “even further.”

Ford promised in 2018 to lower gas prices by 10 cents per litre, including the fuel tax cut and eliminating the cap-and-trade system, a move that was meant to lower prices by 4.3 cents.

The Tory government ended cap and trade, but doing so triggered the federal carbon tax backstop and negated those savings.

They unsuccessfully fought the federal carbon tax in court.