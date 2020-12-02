Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he's still pushing to "knock down" the 14-day quarantine for travellers returning into Canada from overseas.

Ford made the comment on Wednesday afternoon after being asked whether border restrictions between Canada and the United States should be tightened given the escalating number of COVID-19 cases in both countries.

In response to the question, Ford said he still pushing to replace the quarantine with a rapid COVID-19 testing program, similar to what Alberta implemented earlier this year.

Under the plan, international travellers receive a COVID-19 test upon entering Canada before going into quarantine. If the test comes back negative, those travellers are allowed to leave quarantine but will have to take another test six or seven days after their initial arrival.

"We're working with the federal government right now at Toronto Pearson to reduce the downtime once you come back," Ford said. "You have to quarantine for 14-days, we want to knock that down."

"I'm really pushing it because if you can land and you can get tested right away and then you get tested, I think it’s five to seven days later, and they both come out negative, you should be able to go on your way."

Ford said he is expecting an answer later Wednesday afternoon on the status of the pilot project.

Ford went on to say that he believes the federal government needs to “step it up” when it comes to travellers returning in to Canada and at the very least take people’s temperatures.

"Don't just let them walk off and hop in a taxi and away they go," Ford said.

He also said he believes that some people are not adhering the quarantine rules when arriving back in Canada.