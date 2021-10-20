Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he believes the opposition is playing politics over his comments on immigrants and he's been told by many new Canadians his remarks were "bang on."

Ford was asked on Wednesday by Brampton East MPP Gurratan Singh in Question Period whether he is ready to apologize for the comments that "play into racist stereotypes about new Canadians."

"Those comments were hurtful, divisive, and wrong," Singh said.

Ford responded to Singh by saying he has been "inundated with messages from your community, the Sikh community, that said 'You were bang on.'"

The comments about immigrants were made while Ford was speaking to reporters about a labour shortage in Tecumseh on Monday.

"We're in such desperate need of people from around the world," he said.