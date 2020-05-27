Premier Doug Ford says the province will take over several of the province’s worst-hit long-term care homes, including four homes that were the subject of a damning report by the Canadian Armed Forces.

“Effective immediately, we have begun the process of taking over management at five additional homes in the system that we are currently most concerned about,” the premier said at a news conference Wednesday.

Those homes include Eatonville Care in Etobicoke, Hawthorne Place in North York, Altamount Care in Scarborough, Orchard Villa in Pickering and Camilla Care in Mississauga.

"We've already taken over two homes because we had concerns and now we are moving to take over these five homes because in the face of those accusations, in the face of these problems, we will use every tool at our disposal,” Ford said Wednesday.

Aside from Camilla Care, all the homes were included in a damning report released by the Canadian Armed Forces Tuesday which detailed alarming conditions for residents, including infrequent and improper cleaning, improper feeding that may have contributed to at least one death, a lack of infection control that saw confirmed positive COVID-19 patients wander to areas where non-infected patients were being sheltered and a general reluctance to use and change personal protective equipment because of cost.

[READ MORE: Full military report into Ontario long-term care homes]

Ford said one of the homes listed in the military’s report, Holland Christian Homes Grace Manor, has since made changes and will not be taken over.

Ford said the province will be dispatching six teams of two inspectors to each of the five homes.

“We need boots on the ground. I want eyes and ears in the homes that we're most worried about keeping close watch," he said.

Those inspectors will carry out “expanded and rigorous inspection and monitoring” for two weeks, Ford said. Over that period, at least one inspector from each team will stay at the assigned home.

The inspectors will be tasked with conducting “in-depth” interviews with staff and residents, reviewing charts and records, and reporting back their findings.

Ford said 13 other Ontario long-term care homes “that are facing the greatest challenges in managing the outbreak” will be subject to “rigorous inspections” over the next 21 days.

Over the next month, the Ministry of Long-Term Care will also conduct random spot checks of both high-risk and unflagged homes across the province, Ford said.

The premier said that while he believes the military’s report highlighted “the worst of the worst,” he is prepared to take further action wherever it is needed.

"We are looking at all options,” Ford said. “We are fully prepared to take over more homes if necessary. We are fully prepared to pull licences, to shut down facilities, if it is necessary. We will do whatever it takes for as long as it takes."

Province to establish commission

Ford also said the province will establish an independent and transparent commission to look into the handling of COVID-19 at the province’s long-term care homes.

Ford said the commission will get started in July and will be similar to the commission that examined SARS. He said it will be independent of the government and will be charged with “getting “to the bottom” of what went wrong.

"I will do every in my power because we are talking about someone's parent, someone's grandparent, someone who built this country and this province,” Ford said. “That is worth anything in the world and that's who I'm going to keep fighting for each and every day."

Asked if he would appear as a witness himself, Ford said “absolutely.”

"Absolutely I'd appear. They have the full authority to investigate our government, my office, the ministry's office. We want this to happen, we have been working 24/7, around the clock.

He added that he stands “100 per cent” behind Minister of Long-Term Care Merrilee Fullerton and Health Minister Christine Elliott.

Fullerton said Wednesday that the crisis facing some homes now was not due to a lack of inspections, but rather a systemic staffing shortage.

"What we do know is the homes that get in COVID-19 positive situations can spiral out of control very quickly and that's partly due to the staffing shortage that was pre-existing before COVID-19 and amplified by COVID-19,” she said. “The inspections, if you did them every five minutes it wouldn't have changed the crises in staffing in our long-term care homes."

UNIFOR President Jerry Dias told CP24 Tuesday that his union, which represents workers at a number of other homes in the province, has been advocating for a set number of care hours for each resident to be mandated through government regulation.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has called for an end to for-profit care homes in the wake of the military’s report.

At least 1,350 residents of long-term care homes and four staff members have died since the outbreak started to flare up in facilities in mid-March.