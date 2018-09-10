

Premier Doug Ford says he intends to recall the legislature this week to invoke the notwithstanding clause and pass his 'Better Local Government Act'. The allows the government to override certain portions of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. This is the first time in provincial history that the notwithstanding clause would be used.

A judge has struck down provincial legislation that would have cut the size of Toronto city council nearly in half in the middle of an election.

Bill 5, which would have reduced the number of city councillors from the planned 47 to just 25, was given royal assent last month and subsequently sparked a legal challenge from the City of Toronto.

In his ruling, Superior Court Justice Edward Belobaba concluded that the province "crossed the line" when it enacted Bill 5, titled the Better Local Government Act.

He ruled that the enactment of Bill 5 in the middle of an election "substantially interfered" with the freedom of expression of both the municipal candidate as well as the voter under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

"It appears that Bill 5 was hurriedly enacted to take effect in the middle of the City’s election without much thought at all, more out of pique than principle," Belobaba said in his written decision.

Today's ruling, which can be appealed by the province, means that the upcoming municipal election in the city will proceed with a 47-ward system.

"If the provincial government wishes to enact another Bill 5-type law at some future date to affect future City elections, it may certainly attempt to do so. As things now stand - and until a constitutionally valid provincial law says otherwise - the City has 47 wards," the judge wrote.

Belobaba said he could not make a ruling in regards to the selection process for the regional chair positions in York Region, Muskoka, Niagara, and Peel Region.

The Better Local Government Act dictated that the selection process for the chair positions switch from election to appointment but Belobaba said "a more complete legal and evidentiary basis would be needed" for the court to challenge those provisions of the bill.

Election will proceed on Oct. 22

In light of the ruling, a spokesperson for the city confirmed Monday that the election will proceed as scheduled on Oct. 22 on the basis of 47 wards.

The spokesperson said advance voting will begin on Oct. 10 and nominations for candidates under the 47-ward model were closed on July 27 and certified.

Premier Doug Ford, who argued that reducing the size of council would make the city run more efficiently, intends to appeal today's ruling, a source confirmed to CP24.

Ford is expected to speak about the decision at a news conference this afternoon.

Mayor John Tory said the judge agreed with the city that it is not fair to "change the rules in the middle of the game."

"That is not fair to anyone and this is not a game. It is an election campaign, one of the most fundamental foundations of our democratic system. The court has agreed with that," he told reporters at a news conference on Monday morning.

"Now that the court decision has been issued, I think it is extremely important that we hear from the premier and the government of Ontario and from other Ontario legislative leaders (on) why a reduction in the size of the city council in the middle of an election campaign is more important than considering such change… at a different time and in a much different manner?"

Tory said he believes the province's three options going forward include letting the ruling stand, appealing the ruling, and invoking the Charter's notwithstanding clause.

"The notwithstanding clause was put there for very extraordinary circumstances and very extraordinary instances and you’d have to ask yourself why does this change, this particular change at this time, qualify as one of those," Tory said.

Speaking to CP24 at city hall, Coun. Paula Fletcher said if the Ford government invokes the notwithstanding clause, they would be a "laughing stock" in Canada.

"That would simply be a tantrum by the premier of this province," she said.

"His government needs to put him in check… He can’t invoke the notwithstanding clause over an election, 25 seats or 47 seats."

Councillors react to ruling

In a statement released Monday morning, Fletcher called the judge's decision a "victory for democracy."

“Introducing and passing Bill 5 would have reduced Toronto City Council to 25 sets doubling the number of residents to be served in every ward and lessening the ability of voters to receive effective representation and service from their elected councillors. It is inexcusable that the Ford government targeted only the city of Toronto for these dramatic changes," Fletcher said.

"Hopefully this win for democracy will be respected by Premier Ford and his government members so that the City of Toronto can proceed with its democratic elections this fall.”

Coun. Mike Layton said he hopes the ruling serves as a "lesson" to Doug Ford and his government.

"This is good news for local democracy and to unfair government interference with election," Layton tweeted. "Duty to consult is real and we WILL fight back."

Coun. Josh Matlow also celebrated the victory in a social media post on Monday.

"We took a stand for democracy and justice. And we won," he tweeted.

Speaking at city hall on Monday, Ward 27 Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam said many council candidates held off registering in the 25-ward system pending the outcome of the court case.

“I have a lot of friends who were running in this particular election, people who I’ve mentored, people who I’ve encouraged to run, and the last thing we wanted to do was engage in some form of 'The Hunger Games,'" she said.

“You notice that a lot of the progressive councillors did not register in the 25-ward system. We were very calmly waiting for the judge’s decision. We believed in the judicial process. We believed that we had a strong constitutional argument and challenge and we are thrilled that the judge has ruled in our favour.”

She added that she is certain the judge would have crafted his ruling to withstand an appeal.

“I’m also certain that the province knows that they themselves have a very steep, uphill battle to overturn this ruling,” she said.