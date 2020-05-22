

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford will make another announcement at Queen’s Park today as his government continues to slowly loosen restrictions put into place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The announcement comes one day after Ford expressed frustration with the state of testing in the province, telling reporters that he planned to be like “an 800-pound gorilla” on the backs of Ontario’s health officials until the numbers start to rise.

The comment came near the end of a week that began with the province conducting just 5,813 tests, which is well short of the 20,000 a day that it is capable of turning around. On Wednesday, it completed 10,506 tests.

“I want to see truckers tested, I want so see taxi drivers tested, I want to make sure that long term care (gets regularly tested). We can’t just test everyone and walk away. I want to go into the automotive sector and start testing people right across the province. I want to see (workers at) food processing plants being tested,” Ford said. “As sure as I am standing here we are going to be ramping it up.”

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton for today’s announcement.

It is scheduled for 1 p.m.