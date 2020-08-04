

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Ontario Premier Doug Ford and his economic development minister are set to make an announcement Tuesday afternoon from the town of Beamsville in Niagara.

Ford and Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli will speak as a large part of the province enters its third full week in Stage 3 of Ontario's reopening plan.

The appearance also comes as Ontario's 72 school boards must finalize their plans to reopen schools by today and submit them to the Ministry of Education.

Ford and Fedeli will speak at approximately 1 p.m.

The appearance will be streamed live on CP24.com