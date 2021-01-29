Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make his own announcement on new travel measures today, hours after the federal government said that it would force incoming international travellers to quarantine in hotels for at least three days while they await the results of COVID-19 tests.

Sources told CP24 on Friday morning that Ford’s announcement will require that all travellers undergo mandatory PCR and rapid testing at Pearson International Airport, as well as other airports accepting foreign flights, along with traditional land border crossings

That, however, was before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new stringent measures requiring that travellers arriving from abroad isolate in “an approved hotel” for up to three days while they wait for their COVID-19 test result.

Trudeau said the cost of this hotel quarantine stay will be “more than $2,000” per traveller.

Ford, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, Health Minister Christine Elliott and Williams will be on hand to announce the new provincial measures, at 3 p.m. at Queen’s Park.

In early January Ford deployed voluntary COVID-19 testing at Pearson.

During the month, the province said nearly 7,000 people submitted to testing and 2.26 per cent of those samples came back positive, including four people who were likely infected with a highly transmissible coronavirus mutation.

The province is in a race against time against the coronavirus variants, first detected in Brazil, the United Kingdom and South Africa, which are more infectious and in some instances able to resist some vaccines and therapeutic treatment.

Countries where a concerning variant has become dominant have seen alarming case growth and higher numbers of hospitalizations all other things being equal.

The head of Ontario’s COIVD-19 Science Table says the UK variant known as B.1.1.7, will be dominant in the province sometime in March.

A patchwork of enhanced screening and genomic sequencing of samples over the past two months has found 51 examples of B.1.1.7 in Ontario, along with several hundred more probable cases tied to two long-term care homes in Simcoe County.

Since last year, incoming travellers have had to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival, but premiers have criticized the federal government for uneven enforcement.

Earlier this month, the federal government required travellers to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test completed no more than 72 hours prior to arrival in Canada.