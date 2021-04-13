Premier Doug Ford is expected to provide an update on the province’s vaccine rollout this afternoon days after the provincial government announced that employees in hot spot workplaces and all adult residents living in some of the neighbourhoods hardest hit by the virus will soon be eligible to receive a shot.

Ford said last week that mobile teams would take the vaccine to select workplaces, including food processing plants and other essential businesses in the manufacturing sector, to vaccinate employees.

He also said that everyone aged 18 and older in select “hot spot” postal codes would be eligible through pop-up clinics in their communities.

Over the weekend, 2,400 doses were administered to residents in the Thorncliffe Park area at a pop-up clinic.

But many Torontonians have expressed frustration about the lack of communication surrounding how and when they will receive their shot.

Some residents of hot spots travelled to city-run mass vaccination clinics in Toronto in recent days and were turned away.

Mayor John Tory said he hopes the province will soon permit those aged 18 and older in hot spot postal codes to book an appointment through the provincial portal.

Toronto residents in hot spot neighbourhoods who are currently 50 and older are permitted to use the provincial system to get a vaccine at city-run clinics.

The premier has said he expects 40 per cent of all Ontario residents will have received their first dose of a vaccine by the time the provincial stay-at-home order expires in early May.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones at today’s news conference, which will be held at 1 p.m.